When I was a little girl in the late 1940s, my family lived in a New Hampshire farmhouse that needed lots of TLC. One year as winter slid into March, Dad knew it was time to tap the trees.

Dad would take out his hand drill, taps and buckets. We trailed behind as he strolled to the ancient sugar maple tree in the front yard. He picked a spot on the gnarled trunk and began to drill the first hole. The sap drizzled slowly out as he quickly tapped the spigot into the hole. Then as he hung the first bucket, we waited excitedly for the first plink. Then it was on to the next tree.

As the buckets filled, Dad retrieved them and lugged each full bucket to the backyard where a huge cast iron stove was roaring with a hot fire. An enormous pot was bubbling with sweet smelling steam rising into the cold winter air. This slowly simmered down to a golden syrup as bucket after bucket was added.

Once Dad tested the syrup for the right consistency, he packed fresh fallen snow into a flat pan and slowly drizzled the hot syrup over the snow. Voila! Homemade candy.

We eagerly pulled this delicacy from the snow. As it stuck to our teeth, we sucked on it, letting the sweetness drizzle down our throats. An awesome winter treat!

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford