Most Wednesdays during the school year, you can find me in the pool at the Kirk Family YMCA volunteering with a program called “Y-Splash,” which offers three days of water safety classes to every second-grader in Roanoke city and county schools.

I work with the kids in the lap pool, guiding them as they paddle a canoe from one end to the other. Before I get into the water, I often ask if they want me to jump in or dive in. They usually want to see me dive.

One day in April, I must have executed a pretty good move, because as I came up and my head broke the surface, I heard a little voice cry out:

“Grandmas aren’t supposed to be able to do that!” The exclamation was immediately followed by a scolding reply: “Don’t call her a grandma! That’s not nice.”

I am actually not a grandma, unless you count my son’s dogs, but I don’t mind being lumped in with them. It’s a good shorthand for my apparent demographic. And it’s nice to be able to show kids that there are many, many, things that grandmas — and grandpas — can do.

That includes teaching children how not to drown. If you like the water and you like kids, why not join us and do a good deed at the same time? I guarantee the time you give will put a smile on your face, just as it does for mine.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke