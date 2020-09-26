 Skip to main content
Cornershot: A grateful shoutout to St. Anthony
I learned at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that you can’t safely wear hearing aids, a mask and eyeglasses over your ears. Using two of these is the max so my practice is to leave my hearing aids in the cupholder of our car’s center console.

On a recent Sunday, I went to our Lions Club to make sure the heat setting was satisfactory for our church tenant. When I got home, I retrieved the hearing aids and put them in my shirt pocket along with my mask. I went inside, put the hearing aids on a table and the mask in a closet. Returning to the table later, I discovered that there was only one hearing aid there.

Was the missing one in the car, the closet, the family room or between? My wife and I looked diligently, but we couldn’t find it.

With a few words of desperation and despair, I finally called on St. Anthony for assistance. According to Catholic tradition, St. Anthony is the patron saint for lost articles. That didn’t work. Later in the day, I began planning to replace my hearing aids with new ones.

After dinner, I thought to look under an end table next to my chair. When I moved a wastebasket, Voila!, there was the missing hearing aid.

Thank you, St. Anthony. Why did I ever doubt you?

