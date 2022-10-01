 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: A greenway scene of fowl and human

A greenway scene of fowl and human

I went out to do some errands on a lovely late summer day, and on a whim, I stopped for ice cream at a shop on the greenway that overlooks the river.

As I sat outside, a sparrow scavenging for crumbs fluttered down and landed inches from my elbow. It cocked its little head and fixed one of its beady black eyes on me before it hopped away to peck at the next table. I’ve never been so close to a wild bird in my life and it was wondrous.

Across the greenway, a great blue heron landed on a rock that rose from the rolling green and white water. It flapped its giant wings in slow motion. All around me, I saw middle-aged and older people eating ice cream, talking, walking and riding bikes. I guess that’s the reward for working hard for years — you get to do whatever you want in the middle of a pretty day.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke

