Cornershot: A high probability of fun, not math

My godson, who has been studying with me at home since August, has gone back to school four days a week — and none too soon.

He was no trouble to have around, but we hit a wall when we realized my understanding of math pretty much ends at a third-grade level, and unfortunately, he’s in the fourth grade.

When I tried to help him, there was always a high probability — a subject we both learned about just last fall — that I was telling him the wrong thing.

When his teacher asked me to practice finding the area and perimeter of geometric shapes with him, I was flattered by her confidence in me, but I knew it was sorely misplaced.

If he had his way, he would have stayed with me until he graduated from high school. I know this because he told me so. But that would have unleashed yet another person on the world who just looks blank when asked to find the value of “x” and “y” — or whatever it is you’re supposed to do with algebra.

I miss him, and he’s none too happy to be away from me, either. And as far as I can tell, not one of his teachers has offered to brush his hair or make him a hot drink or draw him a warm footbath. Instead, they’re making him practice the multiplication tables. Yep, school with me was way more fun.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke