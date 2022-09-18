 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: A journey of hope and worry begins

And so it begins, a journey that has come far too fast, a journey we imagined to be years from now is here. It began with a simple phone call that we once dreaded, but is now both promising and terrifying. It’s our last, best resort.

My husband, Tom, was diagnosed with non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver in 2018. That simple phone call notified us that Tom is now officially on the liver transplant list at Duke University Hospital. While we wait for another call, the one that will take us there, his condition seems to worsen daily, with new issues popping up just as soon as the previous ones are addressed. This is the nature of an ugly beast.

We navigate toward the transplant with so much of our lives in limbo — our business, our home, our family and friends. Speaking of the latter, I have learned that there are people who say, “I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers,” and these same people just show up on your doorstep with everything from pot pies to comforting soup, and help you with projects that you can’t wrap your weary head around. There are people who say, “What can I do?” and before you can barely answer, they are in your yard, mulching, trimming and mowing.

As we await the next call, the one that will start the “official” journey, we try to keep each other laughing and somewhat sane. We talk of all we will do this time next year … keeping our eye on the prize. We work to accept with grace, as others’ journeys start before ours.

But if truth be told, we pray to let this next ride of ours begin.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville

