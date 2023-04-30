I rose early April 3, peeked out the bedroom window and what did I see? A smashed 6-foot piece of picket fence, a broken spindle on the front porch, and a shepherd's hook bent to the ground.

Lucky me, I had brought the bird feeders in the night before. So now I know I can't feed the birds anymore this year. (It was one year ago on Mother's Day when our destructive visitor last came and smashed the porch spindles and a different 6-foot fence piece.

Later, we found bear tracks in the Virginia clay bordering the flower bed outside of the fence. The visitor left its muddy prints on the fence and the steps leading to the side door.

What to do but repair the fence again, wash the feeders and put them in the basement. I have decided to store the left overfeed in a large bag in the freezer for next winter.

I will miss my "bird buddies" but I don't want a 250 pound-plus bear in my house either. So words to the wise, the same ones the ranger gave me last year, "Bring your feeders in now."

Other than that everything is humming along at the Ridge House. Speaking of humming, though, I won't be able to feed the hummingbirds either.

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford