A lesson in allowing dignity

Everyone pretended they weren’t looking, but every eye in the room was on her. The swimmer was paraplegic and had pulled her wheelchair up to the edge of the pool so she could get in the water. I was sitting on the edge of my lane, putting on my own cap and goggles as she was getting out.

Instead of watching her, I watched everyone else. Nobody moved as she lifted herself out of the water and into her chair — they were plainly on edge and itching to help, whether she needed it or not. It was a slow and difficult process, but she made it. She had to be aware that everyone was watching her, but my guess was she was used to it.

Here’s the thing: If someone has a serious and permanent disability and they’re out in the world on their own, going about their life just as people who have the use of their legs do, some wonderful physical therapist has taught them how to do it efficiently and safely. They know their limitations and don’t mind asking for help when they need it, because people are generally kind and willing.

If you are one of those people, then you’ve been raised right. But if you’d like to be even kinder, you just need to take one more little step — go about your own business unless or until you’ve been asked to assist. The very kindest thing you can do for someone who is differently abled is to allow them their dignity. And that’s how you do it.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke