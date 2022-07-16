 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CORNERSHOT

Cornershot: A life of generosity

  • 0

A life of generosity

I had 69 years with my father, and I was certain I knew all there was to know of my dad. But I was wrong, so very wrong.

My eldest brother, delivering my father’s eulogy, said that he penny pinched by shopping in bargain stores to save money. My brother, the person who did his taxes for the past fifteen years, explained that my father gave between 30% and 70% of his income to charity every year. His donations were to poor, sick children. So every dollar he saved was a dollar more that he could send to the children. That, my friends, is something I never knew.

For many years prior to my father’s passing, he had this eccentric habit of buying the bulk of his food at the Dollar Tree store. He would rave about the bargains, grouse about the crowded aisles and complain about the help, but go back every day to buy more food. Not understanding this routine, I would tell him that he clearly had the money to shop elsewhere, anywhere, so why was he shopping there? He told me in no uncertain terms that there were bargains to be had there and that was that. He was a child of the Depression, so I assumed that was his rationale. Little did I know of his true motives.

People are also reading…

My father’s generosity to those he loved knew no bounds, as well. Each of his children has stories of people in their inner circle he silently helped with no expectations of return. He was always amazed that someone with such hardscrabble beginnings could one day be so comfortable. He often became emotional just speaking about his little nest egg — that nest egg he couldn’t give away fast enough.

And so I left that church with a new mindset. Let’s call it the Bill Kort mantra shall we? Charity always begins at home and that is non-negotiable; and the poor and sick should never, ever be forgotten. So to his legacy of kindness, compassion, hard work and discipline we can add boundless generosity. A tough act to follow indeed, but I can’t imagine a better act to follow.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

3 of 2022’s best Wi-Fi extenders

It doesn’t matter what internet speeds you’re paying for at home — you’re going to need a good Wi-Fi network with plenty of range if you want to put those speeds to work in whatever room you want. 

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

A government watchdog has found that Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after an inspector general requested them as part of the investigation into the insurrection. That is according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The letter from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General informs Congress that it has been informed that many Secret Service messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says, “The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert