Cornershot: A light bulb moment?

Recently, Jane, a child of my kindergarten teacher, posted a request on social media asking any of us who had her mother for a teacher to write her mother a note. As I prepared to write my note, I started reminiscing about this kindergarten caper.

It was a big day. The kindergarten classes of Mrs. Hill’s school that met in Blacksburg Presbyterian Church were making music on the stage. Our musical instruments consisted of sticks, triangles, cymbals, maracas, bells and more. I don’t remember what songs we accompanied — I just remember being on the stage, banging my two sticks together to the beat. Maybe it was just a rehearsal, because I don’t recall families being there for what occurred afterward.

The stage where we performed was on the second floor. After we practiced, we took the back stairs to our classroom. The boy two people ahead of me flipped the light switch off and turned it back on as we walked downstairs. The girl in front of me followed suit. Next, I flipped the switch. We kept moving down the stairs.