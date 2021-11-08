Cornershot: A limerick contest

For anybody who ever dreamed of being a published author, here's your chance. Limericks about anything to do with the military are being collected to go in a book, the sales of which will help support a local veteran's organization called Guitars 4 Vets.

You can send your limericks, or questions to Gary Hunt, to bookbagsanta@verizon.net. There is a contest for the best poem, and the prize is $50, a copy of the finished book and two tickets to the D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

Don't know how to write a limerick? Here is a meta how-to in AABBA rhyme scheme.

Writing limericks is no idle pastime

helps to keep your brain in it's prime

It takes all of your wits

to arrange all the bits

first, second, and fifth lines must rhyme!

— Gary Hunt, a reader in Roanoke