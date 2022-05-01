Cornershot: A marathon perspective

I spent an enjoyable April 16 watching the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon. The event evoked a colossal stereogram where one may look through a plethora of shapes and colors into another dimension of reality. Something behind the surface images form a dynamic enterprise’s discrete components.

An onlooker sees designer running suits and zany, haphazard articles of dress; bald heads and gray heads; and ponytails relentlessly making figure eights. Ages, sizes, genders and shapes vary with the passing scene. Individualistic running styles appear as the gliders, bouncers, lopers and woggers (a combination of walking and jogging) attack the road. Some bodies lean forward. Others arch back. Light feet skim the surface and heavy feet slam down. Impassive faces stare into beckoning hills with self-satisfaction and determination leaking through the strain.

Muscle bands, head bands, ear buds, water tubes, backpacks, timing watches, heartbeat monitors and stylish shoes vie for spectator attention. Twins dress alike and run alike, side by side. A trio adds levity to the occasion, tripping along in formal attire — white shirts, black vests, bowties — and little concern about pace.

Folks on the sidelines urge the racers on, offering succor in paper cups as upbeat voices mingle with the sharp report of clapping hands and the raucous note of cowbells. They create a sound like carnival hawkers, repeating “water, water, looking good, looking good, pickle juice, pickle juice, good job, good job, almost there, whooooo, whooooo, almost there, orange slices, almost done, way to go, you can do it!”

Volunteers at intersections wave bright orange flags, controlling traffic and protecting the runners. Parked police cruisers flash blue warning lights. Uniformed officers stand in the streets, holding cars at bay while tired runners approach, offering verbal support and receiving “thank yous” from the runners. Quick smiles pass among the runners and the encouragers.

All of it works due to city officials,’ citizen groups’ and individuals’ planning, creating another dimension to this picture — a celebration of community. Competition yields to camaraderie. The parts merge into a worthy whole, showcasing an amalgamation of desire, effort, courage, style and care. Thousands will for many years tell of something grand. Roanoke has another reason to be proud.

— Joseph Maxwell, a reader in Roanoke