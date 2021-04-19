Cornershot: A mea culpa

A mea culpa

I’ve been freelancing for this newspaper for nearly 37 years, and I can’t say that I’ve never made a mistake. Like everyone else who is paid to contribute, my errors are corrected on page A2, for all the world to see. Show up there enough, and you’re given your walking papers. I call it “The Corner of Shame,” and I always hope nobody will notice when my work is in it.

My latest omission was to fail to include one of the gardens featured in a Sunday Extra story about the Historic Garden Week in Virginia Roanoke tour. Even worse, tour chair Bre Vassar said the owner, Amanda Marko, was one of the first to volunteer for this very exceptional COVID-inspired all-outdoor tour.

“I didn’t even have to twist her arm,” Vassar told me.

So here is my very public (who doesn’t love a Cornershot?) apology to Marko and to everyone else involved in the tour. My only excuse is that when you get to a certain age, your head is full of useless stuff that crowds out the things you’re supposed to remember. Just know that if you’ve ever wondered when Roanoke got its first sewage treatment plant, I’m your gal.

So please look for information about Marko’s garden online at roanoke.com, or on A2 in Monday’s print edition. It’s a lovely Zen space, designed for meditation and for cleansing the mind. Perhaps Marko will let me sit it in for a while. I think it would do me good.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader (and writer) in Roanoke