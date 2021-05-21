Cornershot: A mother knows what a mother knows what a mother knows

A mother knows what a mother knows what a mother knows

“A mother’s intuition is worth more than a medical degree.” — Dr. Susan Markel

When I took my second child for his first check-up, I knew something was wrong. After I expressed my concerns to his pediatrician, he excused himself, and after what seemed an eternity, he returned to tell me doctors were waiting at the nearest hospital to perform a spinal tap on my baby.

My son was admitted and given the last rites that very night. The following day a pediatric neurologist informed me that my baby needed multiple medications to control his seizures.

Following a week of no progress, I was ready for a second opinion.

While I was packing my son’s belongings, this doctor arrived to inform me that I was in complete denial regarding my baby. Was I aware he would never walk, talk or ride a bike?

I thanked him for his comforting words, told him I was getting a second opinion and asked him what he would do were this his child. Would he give up with just the viewpoint of one person when someone was barely 3 weeks old?