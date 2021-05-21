Cornershot: A mother knows what a mother knows what a mother knows

A mother knows what a mother knows what a mother knows
“A mother’s intuition is worth more than a medical degree.” — Dr. Susan Markel
When I took my second child for his first check-up, I knew something was wrong. After I expressed my concerns to his pediatrician, he excused himself, and after what seemed an eternity, he returned to tell me doctors were waiting at the nearest hospital to perform a spinal tap on my baby.
My son was admitted and given the last rites that very night. The following day a pediatric neurologist informed me that my baby needed multiple medications to control his seizures.
Following a week of no progress, I was ready for a second opinion.
While I was packing my son’s belongings, this doctor arrived to inform me that I was in complete denial regarding my baby. Was I aware he would never walk, talk or ride a bike?
I thanked him for his comforting words, told him I was getting a second opinion and asked him what he would do were this his child. Would he give up with just the viewpoint of one person when someone was barely 3 weeks old?
I took my son for that second opinion and held my breath while test after test was performed. Finally I heard the words I have never forgotten from a doctor I will never forget: “My instincts tell me this kid is going to be OK.” Then and only then did I allow myself to cry.
My son not only walked and talked, but is crazy smart and an athlete to boot.
You see, a mother knows what a mother knows what a mother knows and there’s nothing or no one who can tell us differently.
A mother’s instinct is the truest gift you own. So trust that voice, that nudge, that pit in your stomach. She’ll never let you down.
— Loni Bier, a reader from Daleville