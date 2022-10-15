Cornershot: A pillowcase-sewing chat with grandson

Two weeks ago my oldest grandson came for a short visit.

Austin was fascinated with my sewing machine and wanted to know if this was where I made his first pillowcase. Little did I know that this would be the start of a marathon pillowcase-making session together. I was thrilled as I love to sew and having Austin all to myself was heavenly. So, off to the fabric store we went (because an entire closet full of fabric didn’t quite meet his very specific requirements). But we had a blast!

We came home and started the pillowcase-making bonanza.

In the middle of making our first pillowcase, Austin turned to me and said “Grammy can I give you my opinion on something and your feelings won’t be hurt?” I told him you can always give an opinion because it’s just that, your opinion. I have mine and you have yours, so, of course, my feelings won’t be hurt. He told me my sewing room shelves, which were filled with knick knacks and pictures were a “little busy” for his taste.

It should be noted here that he is 7 going on 70. He proceeded to tell me how I should rearrange my sewing room. Very organized thoughts, I told him, and I would give them some consideration. He was satisfied with that, and I wished that adults could be more like 7-year-olds.

The best dialogue we had centered on his younger brother, Miles, who is 5. He told me how smart he was and how proud he was to sit in the bleachers for his softball games. I wish I had recorded that chat, so when they’re 18 and 16 and arguing over the last slice of pizza, I could remind them how much they once loved each other.

My eyes were exhausted from this sewing affair, but I loved every minute of it! If my sweet Austin only remembers a fraction of such days in years to come, that will be enough for me. Be well assured I won’t soon forget a moment of our time together.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville