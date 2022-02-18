 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CORNERSHOT

Cornershot: A post-Valentine's appreciation

  • 0

Over the past two years as we have dealt with COVID-19, my lovely and wonderful wife, Martha, has been especially protective of us at home with handwashing, vaccine shots and boosters, social distancing and masks.

We have stayed in mostly, due to my underlying health conditions, but we have ventured out in a very limited way to make doctors' appointments and to pick up grocery orders sent in by email to Kroger, Walmart and Sam's Club.

Every morning, without fail, Martha has prepared for us the most wonderful breakfasts you might imagine. I love breakfast! She starts with fruit juice of some kind, usually cranberry or orange. Next come soft scrambled eggs, slices of bacon, a warmed glazed doughnut or buttered toast. She finishes with fruit of some kind, usually half a grapefruit or a bowl of blueberries.

What more can anyone ask? I just want her to know I love her dearly and appreciate her in all of this, not just on Valentines Day! 

— Bob Bersch, a reader in Roanoke

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cyberattacks knock out sites of Ukrainian army, major banks

Cyberattacks knock out sites of Ukrainian army, major banks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of cyberattacks on Tuesday knocked the websites of the Ukrainian army, the defense ministry and major banks offline, Ukrainian authorities said, as tensions persisted over the threat of a possible Russian invasion.

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert