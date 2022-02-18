Cornershot: A post-Valentine's appreciation

Over the past two years as we have dealt with COVID-19, my lovely and wonderful wife, Martha, has been especially protective of us at home with handwashing, vaccine shots and boosters, social distancing and masks.

We have stayed in mostly, due to my underlying health conditions, but we have ventured out in a very limited way to make doctors' appointments and to pick up grocery orders sent in by email to Kroger, Walmart and Sam's Club.

Every morning, without fail, Martha has prepared for us the most wonderful breakfasts you might imagine. I love breakfast! She starts with fruit juice of some kind, usually cranberry or orange. Next come soft scrambled eggs, slices of bacon, a warmed glazed doughnut or buttered toast. She finishes with fruit of some kind, usually half a grapefruit or a bowl of blueberries.

What more can anyone ask? I just want her to know I love her dearly and appreciate her in all of this, not just on Valentines Day!

— Bob Bersch, a reader in Roanoke