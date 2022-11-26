Cornershot: A room of one's own odor

A room of one’s
own odorI suppose there’s a time of life during which your bedroom smells like bubble gum, hair products and body spray. Then you get older and you find a partner, and the smells change to scented candles, fresh linen and maybe a whiff of perfume or cologne.
That’s often followed by a period of having a room that has the distinct odor of baby spit, plastic toys, and the clothes and bedding you’ve been too tired to wash for weeks. Then there’s that replace-the-furniture milestone, which you do once you’re fairly confident nobody’s going to use your bed for a trampoline or try their hand at wood carving on your night stand. And then, everything smells fresh and new.
And finally comes the time when your room smells like Grandma’s quilts, old books and Icy Hot. And that’s OK, because it’s still your room.
People are also reading…
— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke