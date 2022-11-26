Cornershot: A room of one's own odor

A room of one’s

own odorI suppose there’s a time of life during which your bedroom smells like bubble gum, hair products and body spray. Then you get older and you find a partner, and the smells change to scented candles, fresh linen and maybe a whiff of perfume or cologne.

That’s often followed by a period of having a room that has the distinct odor of baby spit, plastic toys, and the clothes and bedding you’ve been too tired to wash for weeks. Then there’s that replace-the-furniture milestone, which you do once you’re fairly confident nobody’s going to use your bed for a trampoline or try their hand at wood carving on your night stand. And then, everything smells fresh and new.