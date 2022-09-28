 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORNERSHOT

Cornershot: A royal-ish pen pal

All the attention on the Queen’s funeral reminds me that I have a sort-of royal connection.

When I was 7 or 8, my mother pointed out to me that I have the same birthday as Princess Anne (Aug. 15; I’m a year older), so I sent her a birthday card. A month later, I got a letter from one of her ladies-in-waiting, thanking me for the card and hoping I had a good birthday!

So I sent her a card for the next five or six years, and always got a letter back. I used to bring them in to Show-and-Tell, and say I had a royal pen-pal!

— Gary Hunt, a reader in Roanoke

