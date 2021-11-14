Cornershot: A singing surgeon sister

At 13, I was the older sister to two girls born 15 months apart.

As my siblings became teens, our family discovered they both shared incredibly beautiful voices. Both sang in high school but never pursued it further.

After the elder sister became a surgeon, I asked her if she ever sang in the operating suite. Looking at me as if I had completely lost my marbles, she replied that she preferred to torture her residents by playing “Delilah” on the radio! She wanted to know why on earth she would sing in the OR. I told her I read that when we are given an exceptional talent and don’t use it, it’s like spitting in the face of God. A roll of her eyes, a curl of her lips and her signature stare ensued, as I knew they would.

Twenty years later I was attending an event with this sister and her colleagues. While chatting with one of her partners, I took a gander and asked if my sister ever sang in the OR? “Does she sing? Does she ever stop singing is the better question," was the answer. "She sings Broadway to hip-hop and everything in between. Her voice is beyond amazing.”