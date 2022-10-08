Cornershot: A spooky moment at sleep-time

Our house is nearly 100 years old, so it is not unusual to hear creaky noises occasionally. One night, however, as my wife Ann and I were sound asleep in our upstairs bedroom, we were suddenly awakened — the ceiling light in the hallway outside our bedroom had come on, accompanied by a loud crash.

As Ann prepared to call 911, we began searching the house. All of the doors and windows were locked and we found no sign of a forced entry or an intruder anywhere. Returning upstairs, we noticed a framed picture that had been hanging on the hallway wall lying on the floor. Inspecting the picture, we discovered that the wire on the back of the picture frame had come loose on one side.

As best we could figure, when the wire came loose, the picture had swung in an arc along the wall until it struck the light switch, turning on the overhead light then crashing to the floor. I wonder about the odds of something like this happening. Or was it a ghost?

— Bill Hackworth, a reader in Roanoke