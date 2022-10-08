 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cornershot: A spooky moment at sleep-time

  • 0

Our house is nearly 100 years old, so it is not unusual to hear creaky noises occasionally. One night, however, as my wife Ann and I were sound asleep in our upstairs bedroom, we were suddenly awakened — the ceiling light in the hallway outside our bedroom had come on, accompanied by a loud crash.

As Ann prepared to call 911, we began searching the house. All of the doors and windows were locked and we found no sign of a forced entry or an intruder anywhere. Returning upstairs, we noticed a framed picture that had been hanging on the hallway wall lying on the floor. Inspecting the picture, we discovered that the wire on the back of the picture frame had come loose on one side.

As best we could figure, when the wire came loose, the picture had swung in an arc along the wall until it struck the light switch, turning on the overhead light then crashing to the floor. I wonder about the odds of something like this happening. Or was it a ghost?

People are also reading…

— Bill Hackworth, a reader in Roanoke

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter," “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in August. But experts worry there's a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading among men with sexual contact. They say it may never be eliminated.

Welcoming Week connects community

Welcoming Week connects community

The YMCA at Virginia Tech, a member of the Welcoming America network, hosted Welcoming Week for the second year, from Sept. 9-18. Welcoming We…

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution. Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert