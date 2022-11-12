Cornershot: A spooky morning reveals wonders

On Oct. 31, the rain clouds hung low over the Blue Ridge Mountains, spilling cold moisture all day — sometimes in bursts and other times as a fine mist. The next morning, the gauge measured a half-inch of rain had fallen in 24 hours.

That first November morning, I slipped out of bed about 7:30 and padded to the kitchen, flipping on the light switch. What caught my eye as I looked out the window was thick fog hugging the land like a cozy puff blanket. I couldn’t see the homes nearby or the ridge … couldn’t even make out where the woods marked the end of the pastureland.

I threw on my rain jacket and garden slippers and strolled slowly up the gravel drive to the newspaper box. The magic began as I focused on the morning sun glowing through the thick fog, like a lantern burning through the lace curtain of a cottage window. Another glance brought images of two crows meandering on the lane, the atmosphere accentuating their blackness. Over several hours the fog melted in the warming sun. My world appeared again. I could see the Peaks of Otter, the ridges and my neighbors.

Wow! Eerie was what I thought, but it was totally stunning. What a way to begin a new day!

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford