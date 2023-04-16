What were you doing the day it snowed and the time changed? After church, I told my husband that I was going to take a nap. But life intervened. When we got home to our 100-year-old four-square, the smell of fuel oil permeated the house. It motivated us to check out the basement, which is where we found an old oil tank leaking onto the floor. This, in turn, prompted a Google search, which led us to call the fire department.

Here's where the story gets interesting. With all skill and no TV-type drama, Shift B from Stations 8, 7 and 11; Battalion Chief 1; Haz Mat 1; and VDEM took our welfare into their hands. (Our apologies to those who tried to drive down Jefferson Street about 3 p.m.). We were told the problem was "more serious than we realized" and were evacuated, with sheltie dog in tow.

Even now, I wonder how so many people worked so seamlessly, in such a well-orchestrated manner. When the immediate danger was over, and after appropriate referrals to cleanup agencies were made, Shift B left — not in a blaze of glory — just quietly left, with the same efficiency as when they had arrived. "Job done."

That Sunday, I didn't get a nap. Instead, I got a glimpse into how a brotherhood works. Thanks to Station 8's Capt. Reid, Lt. Hayes and FF. Castaneda, to Station 7's Capt. Sellers, Lt. Rivers and FF. Kohler, to Station 11's Lt. Burrows, FF. Reger and FF. Fish.

Thanks also to Battalion Chief 1 B.C. German, Haz Mat 1 Lt. Wall, FF. Turner, FF. Lane and VDEM Brian Thurman. They answered the call to help, not because of who I am, but because of who they are. Ere they drove out of sight, our sheltie remarked in a hushed tone, "I wish I could be a fireman!"

— Patti Gregg, a reader in Roanoke