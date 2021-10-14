Cornershot: A Sukkot shopping adventure

A Sukkot shopping misadventure

I can’t remember ever being sent to the grocery store and not having to call my wife at least once for help. Recently, however, I had an experience I hope never to repeat.

During the Jewish festival of Sukkot we typically invite friends to join us for food and drink in our Sukkah, a temporary structure erected for the holiday, which celebrates the harvest and Jewish New Year. Because of my wife’s recent knee surgery, I would have to grocery shop. This would not be a typical small shopping cart or hand-held basket trip to which I was accustomed. This would be a big-cart venture.

Armed with a detailed typewritten list categorized by department, and appropriately masked, I hesitatingly entered the supermarket. Produce shopping went okay, though I nearly mistook mangoes for avocados. But thereafter, as I ventured up and down packed aisles, I was either lost or searching for unfamiliar or hidden items. I felt like I was in a jungle. Finally, after more than an hour, and thoroughly demoralized, I checked out. I also checked my phone as I departed. I had called home nine times. NINE!

The next day I was sent back to purchase the correct brownie mix and forgotten OJ.

— Dennis Brumberg,

a reader in Roanoke