Cornershot: A tale of the idiomatic

Most of us love idioms and use them frequently. I wondered if I could use them exclusively to tell a story. This is the result.

A few days ago something yanked my chain. I don’t want to create a storm in a teacup but neither do I want others to think that the cat got my tongue. Wanting to get this off my chest, I have chosen to put my ducks in a row, seize the day and spill the beans.

When I answered the phone, someone tried to pull the wool over my eyes and sell me a pig in a poke. He tried to knock my socks off by saying I had hit the jackpot in a publisher’s lottery and could ride the gravy train; for no more than a king’s ransom, he would help me grease the wheels. Monkey business always gets my goat so I told him to hold his horses. If someone thinks I have lost my marbles and have bats in my belfry just because I am long in the tooth, he is barking up the wrong tree and that is where I draw the line. Sometimes it is better to look a gift horse in the mouth if you don’t want to be saddled with something hard to swallow.

In my neck of the woods, if you look before you leap and put your John Hancock on something before you give it a fair shake, you might be sticking your neck out and biting off more than you can chew before you go belly up. What is good for the goose is good for the gander, so I decided to take the bull by the horns, turn the table on him and give him a taste of his own medicine.

With bated breath, I told him this made me happy as a clam, that I was bright eyed and bushy tailed and that he had me chomping at the bit. But since it was going to cost an arm and a leg to seize this manna from heaven, I wanted to throw caution to the wind and strike while the iron is hot. As cool as a cucumber, I told him not to beat around the bush, that the ball was in his court and he could put his money where his mouth is by showing up on my doorstep.

Unfortunately, he seemed to smell a rat. Not wanting to be hoisted on his own petard, he picked up his marbles and went home. I got a kick out of it.

And that is my story in a nutshell.

— Joseph Maxwell, a reader in Roanoke