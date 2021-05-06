 Skip to main content
Cornershot: A toast (buttered) to Cornershots past
Cornershot: A toast (buttered) to Cornershots past

Thank you, Betsy B. who knows how to butter toast. Oh, yes, slather every inch.

Bill H., I too have wondered about living in an English village. Why all the murders? Is the cause the pubs (brown beer), cuppas (tea), English weather or just the mystery writers liking the subject?

Dick Roberts, you hit a nerve. Recently I received two packets of cards — one to Carol and one to Carol F. from the same charity. Will the next one be to Carol D.F.? Should we paper our walls with address labels?

Don't get me started on catalogs!

— Carol D.F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke County

