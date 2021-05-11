Cornershot: A treasure, hiding in plain sight

My grandparents used to collect antiques — not the expensive kind, just things that appealed to them and reminded them of their childhoods. After they passed away, many of the pieces were divided up between the children and grandchildren, and I ended up with a small oak secretary with a drop-down desk, a mirror in the panel above and charming little cubbyholes inside.

I liked it because it had belonged to them and because it fit perfectly into a spot in my living room. Otherwise, it seemed pretty useless. It was the mid-’90s, when desks had to be big enough to accommodate a boxy cathode ray tube monitor, a keyboard, a printer and a separate free-standing CPU, which you could sometimes tuck under the monitor but was more often a tower with a footprint of its own. At the time, we thought those big components were here to stay.

The other day, I moved the secretary to look for something that had fallen behind it, and I realized that these days, the biggest computer most people have — if they have one at all and don’t just use a tablet or a phone — is a laptop, which the desk could accommodate perfectly. And it occurred to me that if I ever get to a point when I need to downsize, the secretary is something I could keep, since it provides both a work surface and storage space.