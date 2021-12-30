Cornershot: A trencherman's resolution

Many years ago, the father of one of my teenage friends described several of us as trenchermen, which is defined as a hardy eater. That description still fits, largely because my wife of 54 years is a magician in the kitchen.

I used to never engage in the tradition of making New Year’s Resolutions, though I have now made the same one for the past several years. My doing so is tied to the relaxation of professional standards of dress in the workplace. For me, that has meant often replacing ties with pullover sweaters.

Put simply, my repeatedly failed resolution is that I will lose enough weight to don my XXL sweater over a shirt with buttons and not have the button at the top of my stomach outlined through the sweater. One would think that shouldn’t be so hard to accomplish. Apparently, it is for this trencherman.

Maybe this coming year. For now, pass the gravy, please.

— Dennis Brumberg, a reader in Roanoke