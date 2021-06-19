Cornershot: A (very) difficult birth

So, in an effort to entice my youngest son to attend church with me, I offered brunch as the carrot at the end of the stick. One Sunday he brought along one of his best friends, who could have passed for his brother, same height (6 feet, 7 inches), the same looks, and let’s be real here, they all wore practically the same outfits.

Upon arriving at their favorite restaurant buffet (smart choice for two humans of that size, huh?), the boys immediately went to start filling their plates and hollow legs. As I joined them, the waitress said to me, “Are these your twin sons?” I thought, what the heck, and answered, “Why, yes, they are,” only to be met with the expected glare from the boys.

The sweet waitress went on to say how handsome and tall they were.

Upon arriving at our table to deliver our drinks she looked at me and said, “I’ve been thinking, it must have been such a difficult birth with these two!”

All three of us stared at her in disbelief at those words. I explained they were just tiny babies when they were born! Now a wee bit embarrassed, she said she felt so silly. I assured her I get that line all the time. As soon as she was out of earshot I turned to the boys and said, “Ah, never!” I couldn’t eat for laughing so hard.

Exactly two decades have passed since this happened and to this day I find myself still laughing every time I pass that restaurant. I am so easily amused.

— Loni Bier, a reader from Daleville