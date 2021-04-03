Cornershot: A walk with faith in a hospital hallway

His name was Sean. He was a red-headed Irishman, full of energy and joy. When he entered my hospital room, there was an aura of genuine caring about him. Introducing himself, he told me he didn’t usually work on this floor but today he was to be my nursing assistant.

Later, he came to help me walk around the unit. While we walked he asked me what I did for a living. I told him, “Nothing. I’m a retired Lutheran pastor.” He chuckled and told me he was a Pentecostal. We talked faith and church as we meandered. He spoke forthrightly that Jesus was walking with me in the hallway, lap after lap, and was healing me at that very moment. After our walk I was physically tired but spiritually uplifted and renewed.

At the end of his shift Sean stuck his head in the room and said, “Well, I probably won’t see you again here, but I will see you again in heaven.” Then he left. I never did see him again on the unit, but to this very day I wonder if he even was on the payroll at the hospital.

— Bob Ward, a reader in Roanoke