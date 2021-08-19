Cornershot: A warm memory of Billy Graham

A warm memory of Billy Graham

In 1956, my husband and I were expecting our first child. My father, an ordained minister from Arkansas, was attending a ministerial conference in Montreat, North Carolina. His plan was to drive to Richmond to see me after the conference concluded.

On the last day, Dad was playing a round of golf alone at the Montreat golf course when he found he was behind a foursome that included the Rev. Billy Graham, who made his home at Montreat.

Dad had a dilemma. He wanted to hear Graham preach the concluding ceremony but he was also anxious to go on to Richmond to see his very pregnant daughter.

Dad walked over to Graham and told him how much he looked forward to hearing his sermon but he was pulled by his desire go on to Richmond to see his daughter.

Billy Graham smiled and told Dad to go on to see his daughter. He said that on that night he would be preaching the old, old story as he always did. He added that since Dad was playing alone to come on and play through his group so Dad could get on the road.

Just a small example of the generosity of spirit of Billy Graham that caused the whole world to regard him as a great man.

— Jo Ann S. Threlkeld, a reader in Salem