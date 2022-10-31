Cornershot: A wax candy mystery solved

For whatever reason, I started seeing ads this Halloween for red-lips wax candy.

It wasn’t given out as a treat very often in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but once in a while, I’d bring one home in my bag. My mother — who usually preferred Butterfingers or Mounds — would get inexplicably excited when she saw them. She would encourage me to take a bite and chew, waxing (ha-ha) enthusiastic about how great they were. But a little nibble was enough for me. I didn’t see the attraction.

The other day, I was thinking about how the only memory my mother seemed to have about being a kid during WWII was that she couldn’t get bubble gum, because the ingredients were needed for the war effort. I was never sure why she cared — as an adult, she hated gum so much she forbade us to chew it. And then I put two and two together.

The height of the wax lips craze came during WWII, I suppose because that was the closest thing to gum you could buy. As terrible as the stuff was, it was still a happy memory for her. Mystery solved, and now I have a good story to tell. But I’m still not gonna eat the darned things.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke