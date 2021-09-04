Cornershot: A wedding wind

A wedding wind

The setting was perfect: An historic chapel in a bucolic wonderland not too many miles outside of the city limits. Inside, white flowers decorated the pews and altar.

The guests waited in high anticipation as the organ and violin played classical music softly in the background. Then the ushers dutifully rolled out the crimson runner down the main aisle, and the music took a more lively cadence. Soon after, a little flower girl carried a basket full of rose petals down the aisle, sprinkling them as she proceeded. Next followed a young boy bearing the ring as he paraded nervously down the aisle.

The cadence increased as beautifully dressed bridesmaids slowly ambled toward the altar. The excitement grew as each one passed, and it peaked as the alluringly beautiful bride, her father accompanying her, approached the altar.

Just as the bride passed the pew in which I sat, a little man in front of me let loose with a howitzer-like cannonade of the most odiferous flatulence, rivaled only by the stench of a week-old beached whale. The fouled air filled the small chapel, which for all its simple beauty lacked air conditioning. It forced a rush of vows.