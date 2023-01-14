Cornershot: A weight-loss mystery

Over the past year, I’ve lost 15 pounds without even trying. There doesn’t seem to be any scary medical reason for it, and I did it while eating the same old junk I always eat.

I suppose because I live in a country in which more than 40% of the adult population is obese and in which 45 million of us go on diets each year, I should be jumping for joy. Instead, I seem to have some form of survivors guilt. I remember all of the years I set a weight loss goal, tried really hard to reach it, and the number on the scale didn’t budge one bit.

I’m certainly befuddled about why it happened and I’m asking: Why me? The only answer I could come up with is that although I couldn’t lose any weight, I wasn’t gaining any either, so I guess my body just decided it wanted a new set point.

It also came at a time when I had finally embraced my fatitude. I could eat whatever I wanted and I’d finally found clothes I thought I looked good in. And now they don’t even fit.

Our culture looks down on being fat so much that we’re always told that slimming down will change our lives — we’ll be healthier, better looking, more likable. Well, I’m here to say that for me, that just isn’t so.

My back still hurts, I still snore, my cholesterol levels actually went up, and I was in pretty good cardiovascular shape anyway, so there’s been no change in how much I can tolerate exercise. And nobody is giving me pats on the back, because when you lose 15 pounds and you could stand to lose 50, it’s just not very noticeable. My circle of friends hasn't expanded to include the toned and trim, either.

There has been one upside to losing the weight, however: it’s easier to tie my shoes. Those of you with a little padding around the middle will understand. And I guess that’s better than nothing.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke