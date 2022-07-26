 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: A wonderful nature retreat

We have been privileged many times to enjoy a special retreat. We had not been in years, though, and this year we were welcomed with many changes and improvements. To be in this forest is by no means roughing it. There are all the modern conveniences in this pristine wooded area.

Nature gives us black-faced squirrels; the moon silhouetting a tree; fish jumping and alligator sightings in the lake. Moonrises and sunrises give memorable photo opportunities.

We are grateful for golf carts as our legs, which once could take us for long walks, have slowed us down.

We don't have the need to venture ou, but our wants send us out for a quick trip to a grocery store. We've seen the nearby historical sites many times.

We leave this tranquil place with pleasant memories and with hopes to return.

I hope you have a peaceful place to vacation, a place where there is no hurry, a place to enjoy time with your family. Turn off the highway and head down the lane for a restful week.

— Carol D.F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke County

