Cornershot: Acting mean, with mixed results

If you’d asked me when I was a kid what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would have said I wanted to be an actress. That never panned out, so when my neighbor Phyllis Van Eps offered me a part in a music video she was making about the day-to-day frustrations of life, I jumped at my first chance at an acting gig since I was “Mrs. Oyster” in the 4th-grade play.

My job was to cut Phyllis off with a shopping cart in the grocery store, and then yell at her when she called me on it. It turns out I was really good at pretending to ignore her, but not so good at the yelling. I couldn’t stop laughing, and when Phyllis — who apparently does have some acting chops — looked frightened, I was horrified, and ruined the scene by stopping to comfort her.

It was at least good enough that someone I saw out the corner of my eye asked the clerk if she should call the police. But who knew acting was so hard? Maybe those Hollywood stars are really worth the millions they make.

Anyway it was fun to do, and the video turned out really well. If you want to see it, it’s called “The Stupid Song” and it’s on YouTube at youtu.be/jZ8o65iQZVg.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke