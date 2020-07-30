Cornershot: Activate the MOPS to help encourage mask-wearing

Some individuals refuse to flow along with standards of common decency.
This minority may cause perplexity for some adhering to social conventions. Think those few who litter, people who walk their unleashed dogs in parks where that is illegal and criminal recidivists.
Now we have this health crisis when it would be most prudent for all of us to reflect on the importance of masking up, maintaining social distancing and adhering to all the other vital public health practices we are advised of daily.
And yet, there are those very few who apparently do not care about public health and safety by refusing to wear a nose/mouth covering. So far my grocery store refuses to bar the maskless. For those establishments, I recommend the MOPS (Mask Or Public Shaming) Squad.
I doubt there would be much trouble finding a group of volunteers who are zealous advocates in this matter. The squad would meet at various grocery and retail store parking lots where those stores refuse to ban maskless customers. The primary focus of MOPS is to educate the ill-informed or non-informed about the benefits of wearing and detriments to not wearing a mask as they approached the entrance.
As the focus of squad activities is educational and for those who balk at the word shaming, the name could be changed to Mask or Public Schooling Squad. Any volunteers?
