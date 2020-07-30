You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cornershot: Activate the MOPS to help encourage mask-wearing
0 comments

Cornershot: Activate the MOPS to help encourage mask-wearing

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Some individuals refuse to flow along with standards of common decency.

This minority may cause perplexity for some adhering to social conventions. Think those few who litter, people who walk their unleashed dogs in parks where that is illegal and criminal recidivists.

Now we have this health crisis when it would be most prudent for all of us to reflect on the importance of masking up, maintaining social distancing and adhering to all the other vital public health practices we are advised of daily.

And yet, there are those very few who apparently do not care about public health and safety by refusing to wear a nose/mouth covering. So far my grocery store refuses to bar the maskless. For those establishments, I recommend the MOPS (Mask Or Public Shaming) Squad.

I doubt there would be much trouble finding a group of volunteers who are zealous advocates in this matter. The squad would meet at various grocery and retail store parking lots where those stores refuse to ban maskless customers. The primary focus of MOPS is to educate the ill-informed or non-informed about the benefits of wearing and detriments to not wearing a mask as they approached the entrance.

As the focus of squad activities is educational and for those who balk at the word shaming, the name could be changed to Mask or Public Schooling Squad. Any volunteers?

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Air conditioning problems? Here's when you should call a pro
Home & Garden

Air conditioning problems? Here's when you should call a pro

In the dog days of summer, air conditioning provides a welcome respite from the heat. But what do you do when your air conditioner gives out on a 90-degree day? How do you know if it’s a DIY project or time to call in a professional? If your air conditioner is having these common problems, it’s time to call a contractor.

Watch Now: Related Video

When you can expect to get a Covid-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News