Cornershot: An aging perspective

How old is old?

Our 90-year-old neighbor wanted to get to the cafeteria before the old people.

At what age did these sayings fit you?

I hate it when I see an old person and realize we were in high school together.

I can’t believe how old people my age are.

I’m not getting old. I can’t remember because my brain is full.

Didn’t you forget names and replace things when you were younger?

If your knees are achy remember folks who never walked. If you can’t see or hear well, remember folks who never could.

Be young at heart. Number your days to have a heart of wisdom.

—Carol D.F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke County

