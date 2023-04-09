I guess just about everyone is used to deciphering product manuals and instructions that have been badly translated from Chinese, but even after many years of opening packages from Amazon, I was a bit taken aback by the greeting on the packaging for a cellphone carrying case: “Hello My God.”
Well, successful retailers treat their customers with respect and courtesy, but with all modesty I need not be elevated to the position of the Supreme Deity. “Valued Customer” will do just fine.
— Randy Walker, a reader in Roanoke