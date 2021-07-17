Cornershot: An intercessor with connections in high places

An intercessor with connections in high places

Each morning as I venture out my front door for my daily “constitutional,” my husband never fails to yell down from his office, “Tell Jesus I say hey,” as he knows that I pray during my walk. What he doesn’t know is I almost always pray to the Blessed Mother Mary. This practice of praying to Mary began in elementary school (parochial, of course) when we were learning about Jesus’ first miracle, the wedding at Cana. Well, who told him to change the water into wine ... and to make sure it was the good wine? His mother, of course, and he listened.

From that moment on I knew where to start my prayers. You see, my theory in praying to Mary is this: If you want/need/desire something from Jesus, go to his mother first. Pretty darn simple, huh?

Over the course of my life I have prayed to Mary for just about everything. With two older brothers, I desperately wanted and prayed for a sister (I got two in one year, no less). I’ve prayed for the healing of others and of myself. I’ve prayed for forgiveness, and prayed for those who had no one to pray for them. Nothing is off the table with Mary and me. I understood her fear when she couldn’t find her child in the temple and she understands me when I am lost and lonely and just plain miss my children.

So, if you should see a woman walking the streets of a certain neighborhood with Beats on her head and mumbling, don’t call the police. She’s just talking to someone very special, someone who knows people in high places. Can I get an “Amen!” for that?

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville