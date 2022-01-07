Cornershot: Back to her old school

I try to avoid thinking about my high school years — like many people, I found that time of life fairly traumatic. But for whatever reason, the other day I decided to look up good ol' Annandale High on Google maps. It was old when I went there, and last I heard, it was the oldest high school on its original site in Fairfax County. So I thought I’d check and see if they’d finally moved it somewhere else.

But there it was, just as I remembered it, surrounded on all sides by the Capitol Beltway and three major highways. If I ever missed the bus, there was no way I could walk there, and I had to stay home from school. Once, my Spanish teacher — who was from Argentina and clearly never lived in an American suburb — demanded to know why I didn't just take a cab. A what? The idea seemed so outlandish, I couldn’t even answer her.

While I was looking at the map, I also discovered there was a street called "Roanoke Avenue" just a block over. The name meant nothing to me then, but now it seems like a foreshadowing of my landing in a place that turned out to be everything I’d ever wanted in a home. I love Roanoke, and I’m glad to be here.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke