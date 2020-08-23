 Skip to main content
Cornershot: Birds, humans can both get their feathers ruffled
“Do birds have human feelings?” I now wonder to myself.

This spring, the bird feeder on my front porch entertained and educated me with a constant parade of various birds. During mating season, a beautiful pair of red birds visited the feeder. I watched as the male chose a seed and gave it to the female.

“How romantic,” I thought.

A few days later, they appeared again. She waited beside him, obviously expecting to be fed a seed. Instead, he ate it himself! Instantly, she whirled around and bit him on his tail feathers.

So there! Almost human?

