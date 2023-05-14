For goodness sakes, call your mother today.

You hear it over and over: "You only have one mother” … yep, that’s a fact that you don't need to verify on the internet. So why don’t you call your mother?

I know she wasn’t perfect. Not even close. Here’s a newsflash — neither were you. But as has been said hundreds of times before, she never, ever got up one day in her life and thought “now how can I thoroughly mess these children up so that they will need an obscene amount of therapy and antidepressant drugs in their future?”

No, she got up every single day and tried. She tried to keep her marriage, family, friends, church and community together. Did she get it right? Occasionally. But she did her best and she tried … every single day. You will only understand this when you get to a point in your life when you can relate to how much goes into a marriage, parenthood or both.

So, as we arrive at Mother’s Day, take a minute to remember your mom, and if you are fortunate enough to still have her in your life, then for the love of all that’s holy, give her a call. No texts, no pm, just an old-fashioned call. Ask her what her favorite story is about you and her. Tell her your favorite story of you and her and as you do, listen to the smile in her voice.

You may find yourself smiling, too.

Editor's note: We recognize that some parent-child relationships are more complex, even devastating, and our hearts go out to you today, as well.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville