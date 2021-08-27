Cornershot: Charley and Hank, out for a heavenly walk

Cullen is the 5-year old son of friends. He and I are walking up the path from the lake where Cullen has spent the afternoon fishing unsuccessfully. I know that for he and his dad, fishing is a competition.

“So buddy,” I say. “I guess the fish won today.”

“Yeah,” Cullen replies, looking downcast. “I prayed to God that he’d help me catch a fish today, but he didn’t.”

This seems a spiritual turning point and, as the adult present, I feel responsible for the outcome. How does one explain to a 5-year-old that God doesn’t always answer prayers in ways we understand? Thankfully, before I reply, Cullen brightens.

“I think he was busy with Charley.”

“Charley Murphy?” I ask, knowing that Charley was their cat.

“Yeah, Charley’s an angel now”

“I did know that. Do you think God was playing with Charley and didn’t have time to help you?”

“No, I think he was taking him for a walk.”

“You know, Cullen, we had a dog named Hank that we loved very much. Maybe God was walking them together.”