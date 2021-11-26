Cornershot: Child vs. boundaries

I met a new neighbor the other day. He was riding a green plastic tricycle down the steep driveway next door, repeatedly bumping it into the backyard fence that kept him away from the collection of interesting toys he could see behind it. At first, I thought he was a friend of the boys who lived there, but he looked far younger than they are, plus I’d never seen him before and they weren’t even home. In fact, there seemed to be no one at all looking out for the little guy, whom I guessed to be 3 or 4.

So I went up to him, and he was immediately friendly, asking if I could let him into the yard. I told him I couldn’t, and asked if his folks knew where he was. He clenched his fists, drew his face into a ferocious frown and shouted: “I can go wherever I want!”

I doubted that, but I wasn’t about to get into a debate with this obstreperous little personage, so I suggested he show me where he lived, in case anyone was ever looking for him, I would know who they were. He willingly agreed.