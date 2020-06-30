While weeding one Saturday morning I spotted the UPS truck rolling down the street. I began chanting, “Please stop here. Oh, please stop here.”

Gone are the pre-pandemic days of next-day delivery. I now wait so long for items that I forget what I ordered. I rip open boxes and bags to see what surprise arrived.

It reminds me of pre-internet days, long before Amazon was invented. My sister-in-law, with four children and no time for shopping, relied on catalog orders. One day as I was visiting, my niece ran to the window.

“Oh, I just love the man in the brown truck,” she said. “He brings me presents.”

And hand sanitizer, maybe.

