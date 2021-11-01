Cornershot: Color-blind casting

Many years ago, I did a story for this newspaper’s “Newsfun” section — a weekly current-events tabloid aimed at school children — about a local acting camp.
Because this camp was connected with a professional theater, it followed professional casting guidelines.
The first consideration was that the actor had to “look the part.” If the play was “Alice in Wonderland,” you had to be a blonde white girl to get the lead role.
I remember looking at the children’s bright, enthusiastic faces and wondering how much disappointment was in store for the ones who would choose acting as a career.
In the past decades, there has been a movement toward casting individual actors in parts that aren’t traditionally played by someone of their race. But recently, we’ve seen a veritable explosion in color-blind casting that extends to all roles, rather than just a few. Think “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” “Bridgerton” and “Manifest,” a new Netflix series.
It can be confusing at first to wrap your mind around the idea that the Black guy is the white kid’s dad, and the same kid’s mom is the Native American woman. But let’s face it, back in the day when the “Brady Bunch” was on TV, who really believed those actors could pass for siblings, even when “all of them had hair of gold like their mother?”
Many people these days describe themselves as being of more than one race, so it’s hard to pigeonhole individuals into one group. And blended families, adoption, surrogacy and random chance often make being related, well, relative. It’s something we’re getting used to seeing in real life.
The interesting thing about colorblind casting is that because the directors have chosen the best actor for the part, regardless of their looks, audiences are getting the best possible performances.
After a while, you get so caught up in the story, you don’t even notice it anymore.
So, South Asian Alice in Wonderland, step on up. The world is waiting for you!
— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke