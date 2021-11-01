Cornershot: Color-blind casting

Many years ago, I did a story for this newspaper’s “Newsfun” section — a weekly current-events tabloid aimed at school children — about a local acting camp.

Because this camp was connected with a professional theater, it followed professional casting guidelines.

The first consideration was that the actor had to “look the part.” If the play was “Alice in Wonderland,” you had to be a blonde white girl to get the lead role.

I remember looking at the children’s bright, enthusiastic faces and wondering how much disappointment was in store for the ones who would choose acting as a career.

In the past decades, there has been a movement toward casting individual actors in parts that aren’t traditionally played by someone of their race. But recently, we’ve seen a veritable explosion in color-blind casting that extends to all roles, rather than just a few. Think “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” “Bridgerton” and “Manifest,” a new Netflix series.