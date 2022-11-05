Cornershot: Composing a letter of profound thanks

Composing a letter of profound thanks

Over the past few years I have been asked to pen many different writing styles, from obituaries to resumes to advertisements, even a eulogy. By far the hardest request came from my husband just this past week. Would I write to the family who graciously/generously/blessedly donated their loved one’s liver, which saved his very life?

How do you even begin to thank anonymous individuals for giving back to you and your family their dreams and the life they cherished?

Where would I start and what would I say? How to weave your gratitude together with your sincere compassion to a family you will probably never meet? This, my friends, is a tall order. That said, l would do my best to relay how much this gift has impacted the lives of so many people.

My husband Tom’s life has been one of service to others. He was a firefighter for almost 30 years, and after he retired, taught CPR and first aid. Simply put, I want them to know that their gift has gone to someone of incredible worth.

Five weeks prior to Tom’s surgery, I was mentally planning a funeral, and now our lives have begun anew. Meanwhile, the donor’s family members begin the stages of grief that follow the funeral of a loved one.

So, what do I say? There are no words to express how deeply grateful we are for the humanity and thoughtfulness in their loved one’s choice to be an organ donor. Our promises are simple: My husband will be a good steward of this gift and never take it for granted; and we will continue to keep this family forever in our prayers.

— Loni Bier, a reader (temporarily) in Hillsborough, North Carolina