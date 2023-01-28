Cornershot: Confidence given is confidence built

There's a young man at my church who first came to my attention a few years ago, when as a pre-teen he was given the lead in the church play, despite having a speech impediment.

When I was growing up, if the adults around me had given a child with that kind of difference the part — which they likely wouldn't have — the other children would have quickly disabused him of any notion that he belonged on the stage. But no one said anything about it, and he played the part with such ease and aplomb that you immediately forgot he doesn't pronounce certain words the way everyone else does. It was clear that he had earned the part because he was the best actor for it, not because he was being pitied or patronized.

Since then he has danced for us, despite the fact that he's had no formal training, leaping and twirling through the room with a professional's confidence and poise. For this year's play, he wore his beautiful long hair in a Cindy-Lou Who style to great effect. I think anyone watching him would admire him for his many talents and for the courage he shows in fearlessly pushing all kinds of boundaries.

As for me, I find joy in seeing him just being himself, and wondering what unusual and refreshing thing he will do next. We are always told to believe in ourselves — I think this kid is the rare person who actually does.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke