Cornershot: Connecting across the miles — and the years
Cornershot: Connecting across the miles — and the years

Like many grandparents of this generation, my husband and I live far from our grandchildren. And like every grandmother far from grandchildren, I miss them more than they will ever know.

My oldest grandson, Austin, is typical of many a first child: serious, perceptive, smart as a whip and, voila, he likes to write as well.

One night when I couldn’t sleep, I tried to think of a way that he and I could connect more often than our typical two to three times a year. Pen pals, we could be pen pals!

Now granted, he’s only 7, but he can read just fine. So, I sent him a letter and asked him to be my pen pal. I would tell him what I did that week and ask him to tell me three things he did that week.

My daughter-in-law relayed that he was thrilled with the idea and so we have begun our journey. I wrote first and when his letter arrived a few weeks later, I nearly accosted the poor postal woman as so excited was I to receive this gift.

And that is what it is to me. A gift for me to remember him by as he grows and matures and probably groans as he sees my letters as he gets to his teen years. But for now ... they are pure joy, with their misspellings and grammatically incorrect sentences but absolutely perfect in my eyes.

His brother, Miles, is two years his junior, and my husband has come up with an ingenious way to connect with him. Baseball cards! Boston Red Sox for him and New Yawk Yankees for us. I can’t wait to see where this goes. Please stay tuned. The youngest, Rose, is only 8 months old and oh, what I have planned for her!

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville

News Alert