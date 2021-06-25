Cornershot: Cornbread memories

Cornbread memories take the cake

My daughter and I recently were buying groceries at a store that is new to us when she spied corn bread in the bakery section. “Mom, it looks like yours!” When we arrived home and tasted it, the comment was, “It’s almost yours.”

It was made in a cake pan the way my maternal grandmother made hers. I make mine in an iron skillet as did my paternal grandmother. I believe this pone was made with buttermilk and no sugar.

There is something called corn bread in a pop-open can, but how can it be when the first ingredient listed is not corn meal.

So, to the baker who made this special treat, thank you. You take the cake? Oops, no, it’s the corn bread. You can crumble it in pot liquor (the liquid from cooked greens.) or soup or beans. Maybe you’d rather slather it with butter. Whatever — bon appetit.

— Carol D.F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke County